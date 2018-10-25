Drivers still violating Emigrant Lake riparian rules

ASHLAND, Ore. – It’s that time of year again—time for Jackson County Parks to remind people not to drive on the seemingly dry portions of Emigrant Lake.
In November of last year, a warning came with images of a pickup truck with the passenger-side wheels submerged in soft, wet mud. “NO 4×4 – it’s time for another reminder for those drawn to play in the mud!” JCSO said on a Facebook post. “Off-roading is against the (clearly marked) rules at the Emigrant Lake county park. One young man who got his truck stuck this weekend now faces a fine for violating a county ordinance, as well as a hefty towing bill. Choose a better area if you want to test your 4×4 skills!”
Less than a month later, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office posted a photo of a pickup truck which was very much stuck in the mud on the lake bed. “When a sign says you shouldn’t go off-roading,” deputies wrote, “you shouldn’t go off roading. Also, it’s a good idea to have a valid drivers license and insurance.”
Now, it’s late 2018. Time for another warning—now from Jackson County Parks: “Folks—just a reminder that driving below the high water mark, or better known as ‘the lakebed’ at Emigrant Lake is prohibited without approval. There are several signs at access points around the lake, making it clear that if caught driving on the lakebed you will be cited. Driving in this area results in damage to riparian areas, frequently stuck vehicles, hazardous material spills, etc. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the lake, but driving on the lakebed is not one of them.”
So, just to be clear, don’t drive in areas where you’re not allowed.