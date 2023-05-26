Drought conditions improving after wet winter weather

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore.– Because of increased rain and snow over the winter, drought conditions improved in Southern Oregon.

That’s according to the National Weather Service.

It said there are still some areas in moderate or severe drought.

The NWS said the worst areas are mainly east of the Cascades.

It said there is still above average snow pack in places like Crater Lake, which will continue to help drought conditions.

Ryan Sandler from the NWS said, “we are expecting the odds to tilt towards a warmer than normal summer and a warmer than normal fall, and the odds are tilted towards a drier than normal fall.”

Sandler saif a drier summer could worsen drought conditions.

But he said conditions have improved greatly since last year and reservoirs are doing much better.

