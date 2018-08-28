Drug endangerment focus of Klamath Falls symposium

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Drug and alcohol abuse can have a big impact on kids and families. A meeting was held in Klamath Falls to help caseworkers and counselors get those families back on track.
There’s a common thread that runs between most at-risk kids and families. Jay Wurscher is the alcohol and drug services coordinator for the Oregon Department of Human Services. He said, “About 70% of the kids who come into our system have parents that have substance use disorders.”
The Klamath County Child Drug Endangerment Symposium now underway at Oregon Tech aims to help lower those numbers.
Rhonda Neighorn of the Oregon DHS explained, “What this is is a workshop for providers that provide services to our families, where drug issues are prevalent in the home.”
“It’s a huge problem,” DHS District Manager Jeremy Player said. “We have some really great speakers coming up, and we have over 300 people that are going to be attending the next two days.”
Organizers say improving access to treatment, and broadening those treatment options can play a key role in breaking the cycle of addiction.
“There’s nothing better than seeing that,” DHS caseworker Monica Harvey said. “Seeing them get over the hump, and fight that addiction, and get their life back in order.”
The symposium also includes sessions on ‘helping the helpers’ to cope with the stresses of working in recovery related fields.
