Teen arrested for Florida H.S. football game shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTLV/NBCNC) – Authorities in Florida have made an arrest in the case of a high school football game shooting.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detained 16-year-old Robert Howard on Tuesday.
At a news conference, Sheriff Mike Williams revealed the 16-year-old got into a confrontation with 19-year-old Joerod Adams during the second half of the game.
Adams was ejected but later met up with Howard and a 17-year-old male victim in the parking lot.
The 16-year old shot Adams, the male victim and a female teen.
Adams was the only one of the three not to survive.
Jacksonville State Attorney Melissa Nelson said, “This shooting happened without regard to the fact that people were around…and despite the fact of uniformed police presence. And many people witnessed the shooting.”
Howard has been charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Authorities are still looking for anyone with information on the shooting