Ducks defensive back, Daylen Austin arrested for felony hit-and-run

EUGENE, Ore. – A defensive back with the University of Oregon is facing felony hit-and-run charges. According to the Eugene Police Department, 19-year-old Daylen Amir Austin was arrested just before midnight on Monday. The arrest came after a fatal hit-and-run happened earlier that night at the intersection of West 4th Avenue and Polk Street. Austin, who is a sophomore at Oregon, was arrested at an apartment almost two hours after the crash.

Police say the hit-and-run killed a 46-year-old man.

“This is a complex investigation and EPD is still gathering information to be submitted to the Lane County District Attorney’s Office for a final charging decision,” police said in a news release.

According to KGW, Austin was a four-star recruit and top-150 player coming out of Long Beach Poly High School in California in 2022. He initially committed to LSU before changing his commitment to Oregon. He played in three games as a true freshman last season, recording three tackles and one pass deflection.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.