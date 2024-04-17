Siskiyou Co. Supervisors call for more transparency on Klamath Dam Removal

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. – Siskiyou County Supervisors are sending a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).
During Tuesday’s meeting, board members unanimously voted to approve the letter which outlines several of their concerns over the Klamath Dam Removal Project. Those concerns center around what they say is a lack of communication from administrators to potential claimants, the perimeters of what will be compensated, who is eligible, as well as the deadlines for claimants to seek funding which Siskiyou County officials say may have already passed.
Supervisors are now calling on FERC to resolve these issues, many of which the county has been unable to resolve with the dam removal entities.
© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.