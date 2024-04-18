White City Grange Co-op holds annual tree giveaway

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Grange Co-op off of Crater Lake Avenue in White City drew a crowd of customers Wednesday, all eager for their free tree as part of the farm and ranch store’s annual Arbor Day giveaway.

The Grange Co-op also sells feeds, fertilizers, garden products, and includes a nursery. The Co-op gave away four varieties of locally sourced tree saplings, including Eastern Redbud, Red Oak, Sweet Gum, and Dogwood.

Although Arbor Day isn’t until next Friday, Grange Co-op employee Austin Bangs says this annual giveaway is an important part of the company’s community outreach.

“It’s mainly just our way of giving back to the community,” Bangs said. “This year’s going to be a good one, it’s about 70 degrees today and we’ve already got a line of people here waiting to get their trees.”

According to the Arbor Day Foundation, the 19th century day of observance was started by an environmental advocate from Nebraska, and revolves around the planting and caring of trees.

Bangs, who has worked at the Co-op’s tree giveaway for many years, says he enjoys seeing his community come together.

