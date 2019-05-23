DUII patrols planned for Memorial Day weekend

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Deputies are gearing up for Memorial Day weekend with extra patrols looking for impaired drivers.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said from May 25 through May 27, they’ll be paying extra attention to rural roadways near popular recreation areas in an attempt to catch drivers who are under the influence of intoxicants.
Deputies offered the following tips to prevent impaired driving:
- DRINK OR DRIVE: Once you know where you’ll spend your time, decide whether you’re drinking or driving – choose only one.
- GETTING AROUND: Before you take your first sip, leave your keys at home or give them to a friend. Get a ride from a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation.
- HAVE A BACKUP PLAN: Save the number of a taxi company in your phone so you are always ready. In some areas, you can use ride share services such as Uber or Lyft.
- CAMP OUT: Rural areas may not have cell phone service. Take an overnight bag with you so you can spend the night if you’re too intoxicated to drive.
- PASSENGERS, TOO: Drivers aren’t the only ones at risk. Only accept a ride from a sober driver.
- HELP A FRIEND: If you know someone who is about to drive while impaired, help them to make other arrangements to get to where they are going safely.
- SAY SOMETHING: If you suspect an impaired driver on the roadway, call police immediately. It is okay to call 911 to report an impaired driver.