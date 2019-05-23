Suspects found with various illicit drugs in Mt. Shasta

MT. SHASTA, Calif. – Two people were arrested after they were found with drugs and drug paraphernalia during the search of an apartment in Siskiyou County.
The Mt. Shasta Police Department said on May 22, they teamed up with other local law enforcement agencies to execute a search warrant at an apartment on Hinkley Street.
Inside, police found 55-year-old Alana Manzer and 41-year-old Christopher Jones with 1.4 grams of methamphetamine, 0.2 grams of heroin, Suboxone, needles containing heroin, and other drugs. Officers also discovered digital scales, a prescription pad, multiple cell phones, 22 blank credit cards and a credit card reader/programmer.
Manzer was arrested for possession of controlled narcotics. Jones was arrested for possession and sale of controlled substances.