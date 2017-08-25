Dutch Bros. donates coffee to Chetco Bar fire crews

Grants Pass, Ore.- Firefighters working on the Chetco Bar Fire will be getting a special delivery from Dutch Bros.
The Grants Pass-based coffee company is sending 100 pounds of coffee and several cases of its “Rebel” energy drink to the fire camps in Curry County.
“The joint ops center out of Salem had a need for coffee for their firefighters,” said Jen Wheatley, a representative for Dutch Bros. “We were excited to help. The donation we are doing is serving Oregon National Guardsmen.”
Dutch Bros. hopes to build a relationship with the firefighters and send them more coffee in the future.