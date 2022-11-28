Dutch Bros in Grants Pass supporting Hearts with a Mission

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – This Tuesday, Dutch Bros locations in Grants Pass will hold a donation drive for a local non-profit that serves at-risk kids.

On November 29, Dutch Bros will donate $1 from every drink sold to Hearts with a Mission to help provide shelter, educational support, mentoring, and transition planning for homeless youth.

“Hearts With A Mission is an amazing part of our community,” said Clayton Martin, operator of Dutch Bros Grants Pass. “We’re thankful for everything they do and can’t wait to partner with our customers to support our local youth on Tuesday!”

The following is a list of participating locations in Grants Pass: