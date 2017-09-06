Eagle Creek Fire slows

Troutdale, Ore. (KGW/NBCNC) – Fire conditions in Oregon have slowed down significantly in Eagle Creek, Oregon.
The Eagle Creek Fire is now at almost 33,000 acres.
They say that estimate not all due to new burning, but a more accurate assessment.
The fire has slowed down substantially and crews are able to make progress.
The evacuations remain the same, with about 400 homes in Oregon at level 3.
Portland Fire & Rescue said Lt. Damon Simmons “We don’t call it contained until we have cold black in an area and we can say hey this line is solid and it’s not gonna go anywhere.”
Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Chad Gaidos added, “To the community we would like to say thanks for your patience this is a challenging time for us all many of us are from this community and we will get you back into those homes just as soon as it is safe to do so.”