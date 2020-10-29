Early voting, in-person ballot drop-off reflect election enthusiasm

JACKSON CO., Or.- Today dozens of people and cars dropped off their ballots in official drop off boxes. Most of them told NBC5 News news they’re getting out to vote earlier than usual this year, making it a point to drop off their ballot in person.
Today election workers already opened over 72,000 ballots and have a voter turn out of about 54%.
“I’ve been thinking about it for four years,” said a voter.
Some Jackson County voters say they’re treating this year differently.
“I’m afraid I usually procrastinate and get it in a day or two before the deadline so this time I am voting a little earlier,” one drive-by voter explained. And for some, that means handling their ballot themselves all the way to the elections office.
“I know we handled it, and it got to the place its supposed to be,” said a couple.
“I believe it gets counted in this building right here,” said one man. Many Jackson County voters even walked their ballot inside of the elections office to drop it off inside.
County Clerk Chris Walker says the office is seeing a huge increase in early voting, and it only makes their jobs easier.
“We love it! Every election I ask people to get those ballots in early. It really assists us and it also gets those election results out faster,” said Walker.
Walker says the enthusiasm from voters is shared by election workers.
“We’ve had a lot of phone calls and a lot of emails from people who are willing to volunteer or who want to work with us,” she explained. She says the hard work on both sides of the voting process shows the dedication of Jackson County citizens this year.
“It’s a testament to how people in the community want to get involved and they’re starved to give back and this is a great way to do that,” Walker explained.
Voters have until 8 p.m. on November 3rd to drop off ballots in an official drop box. At this point, officials urge you not to mail in your ballots and instead drop them so they can be counted in time.
