Historic Ashland hotel is closing its doors Sunday

ASHLAND, Ore. – Yet another victim of the pandemic, an Ashland Historic Landmark closes its doors Sunday. Peerless Hotel in Ashland operated within the Railroad District for 26 years.
“Time moves forward and so does the uniqueness of this building,” said Crissy Donovan, who owns the Peerless Hotel located on 4th Street in Ashland. She tells NBC5 about its pioneering past.
“Originally it was a boarding house for Southern Pacific Railroad workers. So that always stuck in my mind, it was like jumping through a rabbit hole when you stepped inside,” said Donovan.
With the building’s rich history, in the early 1990s, she gutted the interior and renovated it into a hotel.
“I did have to do a historical study of the building to see if it qualified for the National Register. So that was just really, really wonderful going back into history,” said Donovan.
Now a new history awaits the structure. Donovan says after summers of smoke, and ultimately the pandemic’s disruption of Ashland tourism she’s closing the hotel on Sunday. But she says the building’s future will live on with a new purpose.
“It’s better suited in 2020 going forward as a residential upstairs and commercial downstairs,” said Donovan.
With a community in need of housing, Donovan said she’s working with the City of Ashland to create living spaces out of the hotel rooms above and a business on the first floor.
“I’m still part of the community, my husband the community here. Even though the Peerless Hotel may be coming to an end, we’re still very committed to Ashland,” said Donovan.
Donovan is refunding anyone with reservations after Sunday. While the hotel is closing, the Peerless Restaurant next door was sold in February to another owner. It will remain open for patrons.
