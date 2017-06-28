Home
Earthquake swarm near Lake Tahoe



Reno, Nev. (KTVN/CNN Newsource) – The United States Geological Survey reports that more than two dozen earthquakes rattled the Lake Tahoe region early Tuesday.

The largest earthquake measured a magnitude 3.9 shortly after 2 a.m. at a shallow depth.

Ken Smith with the Nevada Seismology Lab said, “This is kind of a typical kind of magnitude for this type of earthquake swarm. that said, you never know when you can have a bigger earthquake around here.”

Preliminary information shows that there were 28 minor aftershocks in that area.

No major damage or injuries were reported.

