Earthquake swarm near Lake Tahoe

Reno, Nev. (KTVN/CNN Newsource) – The United States Geological Survey reports that more than two dozen earthquakes rattled the Lake Tahoe region early Tuesday.
The largest earthquake measured a magnitude 3.9 shortly after 2 a.m. at a shallow depth.
Ken Smith with the Nevada Seismology Lab said, “This is kind of a typical kind of magnitude for this type of earthquake swarm. that said, you never know when you can have a bigger earthquake around here.”
Preliminary information shows that there were 28 minor aftershocks in that area.
No major damage or injuries were reported.