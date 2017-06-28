Man arrested for allegedly kidnapping baby, attempted murder

Klamath Falls, Ore — The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brennan Scott Stone after he allegedly kidnapped a child, assaulted the child’s mother, and scaled a 3-story house while holding the child.
According to KCSO, Stone forcefully took the 13-month-old from a home on the 2700-block of Summer Lane in Klamath Falls early Tuesday morning. The child’s mother was injured in a struggle with the suspect over the baby. Police say the suspect was making statements that did not make sense, and was not known to the mother.
KCSO and the Klamath Falls Police Department arrived at the location to find Stone on top of a three story house holding the 13-month-old. After approximately 15 minutes Police say they were able to convince Stone to hand over the baby. Stone was taken into custody for Attempted Murder, Kidnap First Degree, Assault First Degree, and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.
The baby was uninjured.