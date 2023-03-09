Eastern Oregon residents oppose energy transmission line project



Author: Kale Williams

LA GRANDE, Ore. — When Jim Kreider first heard about the proposed transmission line, he was angry.

The Boardman-to-Hemingway line, known as B2H, would run 300 miles across five Eastern Oregon counties, including through the hills west of La Grande, where Kreider lives.

At first, Kreider and his neighbors fought with each other about whose property the line would cross.

But after a few tense meetings, they realized there was another option.

“As we came together, we agreed the only thing was to stop the damn thing,” said Kreider, who is co-chair of the STOP B2H Coalition, a grassroots organization that opposes the line.

The B2H line, a collaboration between the Bonneville Power Administration, PacifiCorp and Idaho Power, would transport 500 kilovolts, enough to power 150,000 homes at peak demand, between Boardman, on the Columbia River, and Hemingway, Idaho, just outside of Boardman.

Proponents argue the line would be a crucial conduit for green energy and necessary for both utilities and states – Oregon legislation has mandated 100% renewable electricity by 2040 – to meet ambitious climate goals.

“I think a lot of the benefits will lie with the ability to transmit clean energy,” said Ryan Adelman, vice president of power supply with Idaho Power, which has taken the lead in the permitting process. “One of the benefits of the transmission line is that it really is a relatively minimal impact when it comes to, you know, the actual disturbance of the ground relative to what the project is able to do.”