Government encouraging crackdown of ‘junk fees’

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The White House is urging states to crack down on junk fees.

The push is part of President Joe Biden’s government-wide effort to reduce or eliminate hidden charges tacked on at the time of payment that jack up costs for consumers on everything from airline and hotel bookings to late fees for credit cards.

Wednesday, top White House officials and the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau hosted a virtual meeting with hundreds of state legislators calling on them to take action.

The CFPB has already proposed a rule to cut most credit card late fees and the Department of Transportation has proposed a requirement for airlines to disclose all fees up front.