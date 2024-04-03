Ashland gets one step closer to 5G

ASHLAND, Ore. — The city of Ashland is one step closer to 5G.

During Tuesday nights city council meeting, council members approved an ordinance to amend a resolution which will establish design standards for small wireless facilities.

According to the city, the revised resolution aims to provide clear guidelines for evaluating and approving small wireless facility applications in accordance with FCC regulations. The city says it has actively asked for public feedback on standards for small wireless facilities for over two years.

Councilor Gina DuQuenne voted against the ordinance saying as a representative of Ashland citizens she cannot go against their wishes.

“5G is a moot point, we all know that it’s here, but I’m a firm believer in it’s not what we do, it’s how we do it,” said DuQuenne. “I believe in the people, and I have to stand on principle, your principle.”

Council member Paula Hyatt voted in favor of the ordinance saying she knows this law may not be what everyone wants, but it’s better than having nothing.

Some people attending the meeting say they have concerns on how 5G will affect the public’s health and the environment. They also expressed concern over how the resolution has no limit on the number of wireless facilities within the city.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.