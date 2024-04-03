Shuttle bus to Mt. Ashland Ski Area up and running

ASHLAND, Ore. — Good news for skiers and snowboarders, the shuttle bus service to Mt. Ashland is now accessible.

Thanks to a recent grant from Travel Oregon, it’s now able to provide transportation for the tail end of the season.

The 12 seater bus stops at three locations within Ashland. Those include the Ashland Hills Hotel and Suites, Southern Oregon University’s The Hawk, and Evergreen Federal Bank.

Skiers and snowboarders are required to pre-purchase their round-trip tickets.

For more information, head to Mt. Ashland Ski Area’s website.

