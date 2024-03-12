Oregon House Bill passed to address cannabis oversaturation

Posted by Maximus Osburn March 12, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – A bill that’s awaiting Governor Kotek’s signature aims to address an over-saturation in Oregon’s cannabis industry.

House Bill 4121 focuses on the protection of established cannabis businesses by introducing changes to the state’s marijuana and hemp laws. The cannabis industry has wrestled with issues of oversupply, lack of demand and low prices for years.

This bill would direct the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission to establish a cap on cannabis licenses. The caps would be different for each of the various licenses for producers, wholesalers, retailers and would be based off of population. For example, there can only be one retail license for every 7,500 adults in Oregon.

If signed, it will go into effect in January 2025.

Maximus Osburn
