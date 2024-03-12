SOU receives funding in legislative session

Posted by Maximus Osburn March 12, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore. – SOU was awarded funding for two of its top three priorities in the short legislative session.

The expansion of its graduate-level behavioral health counseling programs and completion of its central hall renovation project. SOU will get over $666,000 to build a master’s degree for a social work program.

It will also receive $6 million to complete an ongoing upgrade to the central hall building. The university says the funding will pay for phase four of the project. This includes interior design and finishing up the second floor, landscape renovations, a solar installation on the roof, charging stations and much more.

SOU President Rick Bailey said in a statement in-part quote.

“We work closely with our local legislative delegation and their influence with colleagues from throughout the state is reaping benefits for our campus and our communities. We are grateful to all of our state leaders for putting their trust and confidence in us and for demonstrating that trust with their continuing support.”

SOU says phase four of the project will kick off either this summer or fall.

Maximus Osburn
