Economy rebounds, recovery incomplete

(NBC) The U.S. economy grew at the fastest pace ever in the third quarter. The Commerce Department says gross domestic product expanded at 33 percent.
Increased consumption, gains in business and residential investment, and exports fueled the rebound. However, there is still a long way to go for the economy to fully recover.
The Commerce Department estimates the economy has only regained about two-thirds of the output that was lost when the pandemic hit earlier this year.
For perspective, if you had $100 dollars, lost it all, and got $60 back, that’s the current state of this recovery.