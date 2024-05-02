Suspicious item triggers 4 hour closure at Humboldt County airport terminal

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Cal. – A suspicious item inside a passenger’s luggage prompted a terminal and security checkpoint to close at the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport (ACV) Wednesday.

According to the county, the temporary closure which began just before 4 p.m., was out of an abundance of caution while TSA agents along with officers from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office investigated the security concern.

Following the investigation, sheriff’s deputies cleared the item, determining there was no cause for concern. The terminal and security checkpoint were then reopened at about 7:45 p.m.

During the closure, runways and taxiways in the airport airfield remained open.

More information can be found on the California Redwood Coast Humboldt County Airport website.

