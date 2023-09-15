$180,000 dollars in scholarships for local nursing students

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Ashland Community Health Foundation is rolling out its annual scholarship to award $180,000 to several local nursing students.

Today they held a private lunch at the Ashland Hills Hotel to recognize the recipients.

The Evans Endowed Nursing Scholarship program awarded students at Rogue Community College and the Ashland campus of Oregon Health and Science University.

37 students were chosen to benefit from the scholarship.

22 of them are already graduating and will have their licensing and exam fees paid for.

The other 15 students are still in school and will have help with expenses like tuition.

The Ashland Community Health Foundation’s Stephanie Roland said, “it’s a very rigorous selection process, we have a committee that’s comprised of a number of retired and active nurse nurses and also other medical professionals. They receive the applications, and review, and score, and discuss and then make their selections.

The foundation tells us, the scholarship is merit-based, with financial need taken into consideration.

The students also have to intend to work in the Rogue Valley after school, to keep more healthcare workers locally.

