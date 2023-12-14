Annual Ski Gear Swap Returns to Ashland

ASHLAND, Ore. – While we are waiting for Mount Shasta, Mount Ashland, and Warner Canyon to open, it may be time to take inventory of your gear.

The annual Ashland Ski and Gear Swap has got you covered. For over 40 years the event has provided snow sport enthusiasts with affordable gear.

It’s being held at Southern Oregon University’s Stevenson Union this week. You can drop off your gear to sell on Thursday and Friday from 9 am to 6pm, then the sale itself runs Saturday and Sunday.

To find out more visit https://www.ashlandskiswap.com/

