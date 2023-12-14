Spirit of Community: Talent Maker City

NBC5 is partnering with Oregon Community Foundation to bring you Spirit of Community Moments, showing how Oregon communities grow through the power of philanthropy. In this Spirit of Community Moment, we are going to introduce you to a dynamic hub in southern Oregon dedicated to fostering creativity and economic innovation. This great place serves as a workshop, business supporter, and education center. Talent Maker City envisions a future where the community thrives through inventive endeavors. Click here to find out more.

