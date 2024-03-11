Crater Lake Council Scouts earning merit badges in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Saturday (3/9/2024), Crater Lake Council Scouts attended the Southern Oregon Spring Merit Badge Workshop at Eastwood Baptist Church in Medford.

It’s an annual event where aspiring Eagle Scouts are able to take merit badge classes. Some of the classes offered were woodworking, communications, finance, photography, first aid, art, electronics and more. Completing these hour-long classes gives the scouts a chance to earn their merit badges.

Volunteers with the event say it instills good technical and interpersonal skills. Merit Badge Councilor Fred Clark said,

“The final product is young people that are better citizens, more oriented, disciplined, more oriented in terms of setting goals and achieving them. And just well-rounded individuals.”

There were over 100 scouts meeting to work on dozens of merit badges. The next workshop is next year 2025, which is usually held on the first two Saturdays of March.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.