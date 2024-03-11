Southern Oregon Flea Market returns to Medford, nearing big changes

MEDFORD, Ore. – Sunday (3/10/2024), the Southern Oregon Flea Market at the Jackson County Expo returned.

Despite the rain and the time change, organizers say they still saw over 2,000 people. They hosted 190 vendors, selling everything from artwork, clothes, food, antiques and more.

In July 2024, the Southern Oregon Flea Market will be expanding to an indoor and outdoor market. This will allow nearly 400 vendors. The market manager, Tanner Nelson said he’s excited for it to be the biggest flea market in Southern Oregon,

“We’re really excited for that one because we’re lowering the prices so the vendors could have more profits and get their feet in the door with our market. And we’re also doing a free admission to the entire public, so everything will be free for general admission to come into the gate.”

Nelson says it was his grandparents that started the Southern Oregon Flea Market.

