Coos County authorities investigating unregistered boat

COOS BAY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies responded to a unique service call last week.

According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement boarded an unregistered boat called the El Conquistador near the Empire Boat Ramp.

The boat is 140 feet long and built in the 1930s. It is now privately owned and in poor repair, according to the sheriff’s office.

Agencies say the boat is unable to move on its own and its current state agencies are now working to address environmental concerns related to the boat.

