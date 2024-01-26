Fire and Arson Investigation Training Underway at Jackson County Expo

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The International Association of Arson Investigators are hosting their 38th Annual Career Development Program, this week focusing on vehicle fire investigations.

The program drew a large number of attendees, ranging from fire service members to law enforcement to arson investigators in training.

It took place at the Jackson County Expo Center, and ends on Friday, January 26th.

The parking lot was lined with burnt cars for the attendees to inspect, while instructors taught the ins and outs of vehicle fires. Duplicates of the cars were brought in for instructors to set on fire, resulting in burnt and destroyed vehicles. The attendees took notice of how the fire started, what kind of damage it inflicted, and what kind of evidence was left over.

Oregon State Fire Marshal Craig Andresen commented on the importance of this kind of training, saying,

“It helps us to determine the cause of fires, especially those that often go underreported or unreported. It helps us to be able to work with manufacturers and insurance companies to help make cars safer for everybody.”

The training will also count towards certification credit for those who want to undergo testing. ￼

