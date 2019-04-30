Home
Phoenix-Talent School District begins their own transition program for disabled students

PHOENIX, Ore. – The Phoenix-Talent School District is trying to help disabled students learn life skills.

Phoenix-Talent schools were previously working with the Ashland School District to help disabled students but now will begin their own “transition program”. In the state of Oregon, students with disabilities can be enrolled in school until they’re 21 or receive their diploma, whichever comes first.

The transition program will help disabled students ages 18 to 21 gain the life skills they need to become more independent.

“It provides experience to transition into what it means to live in our community and navigate the systems in our community, anywhere from using the public transit system to finding and navigating the job market,” Brent Barry said.

The program will start in the fall and will be housed in a new property owned by the school.

