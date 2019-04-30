Home
Klamath County manslaughter suspect captured in Alaska

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a six week old child has been arrested, and is being returned to Klamath County.

Douglas Dale Johnston, shown here in dark pants, was captured in a remote area of Alaska on Friday.

Oregon State Police say an infant under his care died from severe dehydration and malnutrition in April of 2018.

Johnston’s partner Ashley Irwin was arrested last week in Baker City.

She’s charged with manslaughter, and multiple counts of criminal mistreatment.

Irwin has pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the charges.

Her 4 other children have been placed in protective custody.

