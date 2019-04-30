Suspected arrested after car chase from Jacksonville to Central Point

Home
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – A car chase ends in an arrest outside a large Central Point retirement community this morning.

Jacksonville Police found the white pickup truck driving along the road after a caller said it might be a possible DUI driver. The driver didn’t stop, so police pursued the truck.

The suspect got all the way to Twin Creeks Retirement Community where neighbors said police came from both sides to stop it.

“By the time I saw, most of them were already there, but they came from that way and also came from the back so they were able to box him and I guess they hit the vehicle and it spun,” Twin Creeks resident, Diana Tompkins said.

The suspect was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office hasn’t identified the driver or what if any charges they’ll face.

