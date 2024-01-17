SOU offering climate change course

ASHLAND, Ore. – A new environmental science course is coming to SOU this spring.

‘Living with Climate Change in the Rogue Valley’, is a 10-week course that seeks to educate students and non-students alike on how climate change disrupts natural ecosystems. The course localizes climate change to the Rogue Valley, teaching students to see the consequences of climate change in their own backyard.

It’s an adaptation of the Master Climate Protector course, which has been taught every year by the nonprofit Southern Oregon Climate Action Now or SOCAN.

Dr. Alan Journet, co-facilitator of SOCAN, will be teaching the course and has over 30 years of teaching experience. Dr. Journet says education is vital to altering the trajectory of the current climate crisis.

“Because we understand what is causing the climate change that we’re seeing, we can divert the trajectory we’re on. We can do what we need to do to get us off this trajectory,” says Journet.

Dr. Journet emphasized the importance of making the courses available to the public, adding that everyone can learn the science behind global warming and its consequences.

SOCAN makes the course affordable for non-students with scholarship opportunities available on their website here: https://socan.eco/living-with-climate-change/.

The 10-week course will be part of the Environmental Science Policy and Sustainability program and it starts at SOU on April 3.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.