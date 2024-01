CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. – An investigation is underway after a structure fire broke out in Cave Junction.

According to the Illinois Valley Fire District, the fire broke out just before 11:00 Monday night on Takilma Road.

IVFD says crews were on a CPR incident when the fire broke out. Firefighters were able to knock down the fire in the metal framed warehouse.

The cause of fire is under investigation.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.