University of Oregon requiring COVID-19 booster shots for all students, staff amid Omicron variant concern

EUGENE, Ore — The University of Oregon is requiring all students and staff to have their COVID-19 booster shot amid concern over the highly contagious Omicron variant, the University’s president announced.

In a letter sent to the college community Monday, President Michael Schill stated that they are closely monitoring the increase in COVID cases across the United States. Schill cited public health officials’ plea that vaccines are the best protection in reducing serious illness from COVID-19.

“Due to the expected spread of the Omicron variant, Oregon Public Health officials are urging everyone to get their COVID-19 booster vaccination as soon as they are eligible,” Schill said. “In support of this public health guidance and to protect our community, the UO will require all students, faculty, and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster as soon as they are eligible, upon final review of existing research and government guidance.”

University of Oregon began requiring students and staff to be vaccinated prior to the beginning of the 2021 fall semester. Fans attending any on campus games also must show proof of vaccination status or a negative COVID test.

Schill said more than 95% of students, faculty staff are currently vaccinated. He says details about the deadlines, uploading records, and process for requirement will be announced when its finalized.

“Boosters are the next step in the evolving public health strategy in which we have adapted and responded as a community during the pandemic,” Schill said. “During winter term, we will also continue to rely on our layered health strategies such as wearing masks, testing protocols, and conducting case management…We encourage all who are eligible to add getting their booster shot to their winter break to-do list.”