UPDATE: Man who went missing from Medford’s WinCo Plaza found safe

Update (11-11-22, 4:53 p.m.) – Just before 5:00 p.m. Friday, Medford police said, “Mr. Shaw has been located and is in good health. He was reunited with his family. Thank you to everyone who made this search a success! ”

Original story: MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is asking for help finding a missing elderly man with dementia. MPD sent out the following alert at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Friday, November 11:

“Attempt to locate a missing 82 year old male. Subject suffers from dementia. John Shaw (nickname is Buck), missing from Winco Plaza since about 1:30 this afternoon. Last seen walking south through the Winco Plaza. Wearing a black jacket with camo sleeves, gray sweatpants, white facial hair. He is 5″6’/ approx 180lbs. No phone or wallet. Please direct all incoming tips to the ECSO non-emergency line at 541-770-4783.”

No further information was provided by MPD.