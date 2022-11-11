Oregon gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan concedes

Republican candidate for Oregon Governor Christine Drazan conceded the gubernatorial race to Democrat rival Tina Kotek.

Drazan’s campaign released the following statement on the afternoon of Friday, November 11:

I want to express my deepest gratitude to all those who supported me and put their trust in our campaign. I also want to assure Oregonians that every vote will be counted and that their voices were heard in this election. Unfortunately, given what we know about the ballots outstanding, the math for a comeback simply does not add up. Though the campaign for Governor of Oregon has come to an end, I am immensely grateful for all the Oregonians who joined our movement to take our state in a new direction. A majority of Oregonians supported a candidate that did not win. This is a unique moment in Oregon’s history and an extraordinary opportunity for leadership that recognizes the dynamics of this race that call for moderation and inclusivity moving forward. I have spoken with Tina Kotek and hope for the best for our state as she steps into this role.

As of 4:10 p.m. Friday, Kotek was 64,259 votes ahead of Drazan, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website.