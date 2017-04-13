Elderly man reported missing from Ashland home

Ashland, Ore. – An 86-year-old man with dementia has been reported missing from his Ashland home, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Harold Hardesty was last seen Monday leaving his home in the 1200 block of Oak Street on foot.
Jackson County Search and Rescue teams are actively searching for Hardesty.
According to JCSO, Hardesty was last seen wearing a white knit hat, a black hooded rain jacked, blue jeans and white shoes.
Deputies are asking the public for any information about his whereabouts.
JSCO said more information will be released as it becomes available.