RCC to receive $1.6 million grant for High Technology Training Center

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Rogue Community College will receive a $1.6 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce, according to an announcement from the DOC.
The grant will help establish a “high-technology training center” at the college, according to Commerce Secretary Wilber L. Ross Jr.
The DOC is expecting the project to create 77 jobs, retain 59 jobs and generate over $2 million in private investment.
“The Trump administration is committed to not only retaining jobs in this country, but creating countless new opportunities for American workers,” said Secretary Ross. “This new high-technology training center will provide critical support in ensuring a skilled workforce for Oregon’s manufacturing and high-tech industries.”
According to the DOC, the High Technology Innovation Center will be located in White City at the Table Rock Campus and help improve students’ skills in high demand instructional areas including welding, engineering, information technology and manufacturing.