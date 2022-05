MEDFORD, Ore. – May 17 is the last day to vote in the 2022 primary election. Voters have until 8:00 p.m. to get those votes to a ballot drop box. If you’re mailing your ballot, it needs to be postmarked on or before 8:00 p.m. on May 17.

If you need to find a drop box near you, select your county from the following list or visit the Oregon Secretary of State’s website: