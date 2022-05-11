North Bend man reported missing

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Police in Coos County are looking for a missing man who may be in danger.

Investigators said 77-year-old Richard August Freske was last seen walking in the area of Newmark and Broadway in North Bend around noon Monday.

Freske, who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia, was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black stocking cap. He’s described as 5’9” tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

According to police, Freske lives in the 2600 block of Broadway Avenue in North Bend and he’s known to frequent the North Bend 7-Eleven, Safeway, and the Pony Village Mall. He may have family members in the Eugene-Springfield area.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the North Bend Police Department or the Devereux Center at 541-888-3202.