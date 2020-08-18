Elections officials preparing for possible recall election

JACKSON CO., Ore. – County elections officials say they are putting plans in place for a potential recall election. It would be before the presidential election in November.
As the ‘Recall Kate Brown’ petition gains signatures, Jackson Co. clerk Chris Walker says it’s possible there will be two elections within three weeks. Elections officials aren’t sure how many signatures the movement has gained, but says if the movement gains the 280,050 verified signatures requires. Kate Brown would have five days to resign or submit a statement of justification.
The recall election would have to take place 35 days after that.
