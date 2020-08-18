New roundabout near Highway 140 is near completion

The Oregon Department of Transportation says the highway leg of the roundabout connecting White City to Klamath Falls will open next Friday, August 28th.
Contractors will then work to finish the Foothill leg of the roundabout from Corey Road north to the highway and will block the crossing of Kershaw Road.
You’ll still be able to make a left turn onto Kershaw, you just can’t cross the highway.
The final piece of construction, ODOT says, is the Atlantic connection, which will eventually connect Foothill all the way to Highway 62 via Dutton Road and Atlantic.
“On high speed rural highways, roundabouts have been proven to save lives and those serious injury and life-changing crashes,” said ODOT spokesperson, Gary Leaming.
Once it’s complete, Leaming says it will be the 6th highway roundabout in Oregon.
At 200 feet wide, he says it’s built to accommodate the largest interstate trucks, including manufactured homes and trucks carrying generators.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.