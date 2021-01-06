WASHINGTON, D.C. – Protesters breached the U.S. Capitol building shortly after President Trump addressed them on the Ellipse.
It was a dramatic scene as hundreds of protesters flooded right through Statuary Hall inside the Capitol near the area where lawmakers usually walk through to go into the House chamber for joint sessions.
Lawmakers have been asked to shelter inside their individual offices.
Vice President Mike Pence has been taken to a secure location.
Electoral College count on hold due to Capitol breach
