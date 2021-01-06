Home
Electoral College count on hold due to Capitol breach

Electoral College count on hold due to Capitol breach

Crime News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World ,

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Protesters breached the U.S. Capitol building shortly after President Trump addressed them on the Ellipse.
It was a dramatic scene as hundreds of protesters flooded right through Statuary Hall inside the Capitol near the area where lawmakers usually walk through to go into the House chamber for joint sessions.
Lawmakers have been asked to shelter inside their individual offices.
Vice President Mike Pence has been taken to a secure location.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »