Biden picks Merrick Garland for attorney general

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – We now know who President-elect Joe Biden’s attorney general will be. NBC News has learned that Judge Merrick Garland has been tapped to lead the justice department.
Garland has served as a circuit judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia since 1997.
Garland was first thrust into the national spotlight back in 2016, when then-President Obama nominated him to fill the the Supreme Court vacancy left open by the sudden death of Judge Antonin Scalia but the Republican-led Senate refused to hold a hearing or vote on his nomination.
President Trump ultimately nominated Neil Gorsuch to fill the seat and he was confirmed in 2017.