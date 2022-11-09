Elon Musk pleads with advertisers to stay on Twitter

(CNN) Twitter owner Elon Musk is asking advertisers to give him a chance.

He held a Twitter Spaces session Wednesday attended by representatives from Adidas, Chevron, Kate Spade, Nissan, and Walgreens.

Musk said he wanted Twitter “to be a force that moves civilization in a positive direction.”

For him, an indicator of success would be growth in users and advertisers. But many advertisers are questioning the direction of the company following Musk’s takeover.

In the last week, he launched and un-launched product changes, and laid off half the company.

