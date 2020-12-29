Emancipation statue removed from Boston square

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) – An emancipation statue featuring President Abraham Lincoln has been removed from Boston’s Park Square.
The statue was driven away on a platform truck Tuesday morning.
The sculpture is a replica of a statue in Washington D.C. depicting President Lincoln standing over a freed slave.
Officials say it was meant to represent newly emancipated people. But, the Boston Art Commission voted unanimously in June to remove it, finding that it still showed the slave as subservient.
The move was spearheaded by Boston artist Tory Bullock.
“It’s an amazing funeral.,” Bullock said. “I’m here to provide a silent eulogy for a piece of artwork that’s been here for 141 years. I am proud, I am Black, I am young, and this image has been a lot of disservice to African Americans in Boston, and now it stops.”
The Boston Art Commission says the emancipation statue will remain in storage for now.
A New Work of art is expected to be installed in the future.