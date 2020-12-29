Head of COVID testing in U.S. says new mutant strain ‘likely’ already here

(MSNBC) Admiral Brett Giroir, head of coronavirus testing at the Department of Health and Human Services said while there is no “direct” evidence that the new mutant strain of COVID-19 that is spreading across the UK is in the US. But, due to travel, there’s a “good possibility that it’s here.”
Giroir made the comments during an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell earlier Tuesday afternoon.
He also said he believes the testing that is now required for people traveling from the UK should be extended to other countries as well.
Watch the video above this article for the complete interview.
Leave a Comment: